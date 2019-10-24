









Roy Lee Carr, age 78, of Highway 92 East, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home. He was born on November 28, 1940 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Drew and Della (Lawson) Carr. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, George, Dub and Glen Carr and sisters, Ivalean Parker and Delphia Huddleston. Roy was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from the U.S. Merchant Marines after over twenty years of service.

Roy is survived by two sons, Quentin Lawson (Shawnda) of Williamsburg and Anthony Lawson (Rhonda) of Barbourville; two grandchildren, Carter Lawson and Aubrie Lawson; sisters, Georgie Powers of Williamsburg and Betty Elam (Allen) of Milford, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Friday, October 25 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 26 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Rose and Rev. Raymond Parks officiating. He will be laid to rest following Military Graveside Honors conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin in the Lawson Family Cemetery on Highway 92 East.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.