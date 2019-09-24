









Roy L. Perkins, 84, of the Jellico Creek Community, Williamsburg, Ky. passed away Friday September 20, 2019 at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born July 10, 1935 in McCreary County, Ky. to the late Elmon and Amanda Campbell Perkins.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Meadors Perkins, four brothers; Hobert, Benny, Dempsey and Paul Perkins.

He is survived by two sons; David Perkins (Patty) of Williamsburg, Ky. and Scott Perkins (Rhonda) of Cartersville, Georgia; three grandchildren; Matthew Perkins, Sarah Perkins and Landon Perkins (Dondra); three great grandchildren; Emberly Jo Perkins, Lincoln Scott Perkins and Chloe Warren, 3 sisters; Toni Lawson, Loretta Duncan and Artie Douglas all of Ohio; brother; Harvey Perkins of McCreary County, Kentucky; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Sunday, September 22, at the Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester, Rev. Herb Wells and Rev. Bob Bunch officiating.

Interment was in the Jellico Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.