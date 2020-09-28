









Roy Jones, age 74, of Lot Mud Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home.

He was born on October 18, 1945, in Jellico, Tennessee, to the late John and Opal (Davis) Jones. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Mark Anthony Jones; brothers, Johnny Jones, Freddie Jones, Jim Jones, Harold Jones and Billy Jones; and sisters, Jane Anderson, Retha Jones and Loretta Yates. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Alice Marie (Turley) Jones of Williamsburg; daughters, Rebecca Jane Jones (Mike Teague) and Michelle Lynn Bray (Milford) of Williamsburg; son, Jason Christopher Jones (Alyssa Siler) of Williamsburg; ten grandchildren, Jordan Davis, Keith Jones, Debra Jones, Evonne Jones, Morgan Jones, Julian Jones, Addy Jones, Jayden Lawson, Nikolas Jones and Elijah Jones; four great-grandchildren, McKenna, Addison, Madison and Bella; brothers, Bob Jones (Pam), Keith Jones, Walter Joe Jones, Cecil Jones, James Jones and Mac Jones, all of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 6 to 9:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 1, at Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, October 2, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Moore Family Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the Jellico American Legion Honor Guard.

