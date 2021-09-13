Roy Jenkins











Roy Wayne Jenkins, age 73, of Hopewell Estates, Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Entombment will follow at the Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, and Thursday, September 16, from 12:00 pm until the funeral hour.

