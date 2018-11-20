











Roy “Jack” Teague Sr., 80, of Alliance, went to be with his Lord and Savior at 6:20 a.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018, at Altercare of Alliance.

He was born November 4, 1938, in Williamsburg, to Ren C. and Pearl (Partin) Teague.

A graduate of Wetrock and Poplar Creek High School, Jack worked as a Maintenance Welder and retired from Lockheed Martin on February 1, 2001. He had formerly worked with Goodyear Aerospace and Loral in Akron, OH.

Jack was a member of Truth Baptist Church, and member of the UAW Local 856.

He enjoyed Bluegrass music, playing his banjo, working at the church, and helping his neighbors, family and friends.

One of his greatest joys was working on anything and everything, but especially his IH Cub Cadet Tractors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marjorie Johnson, Mary Evadine, Geraldine Lawson, and Mary Lee Smith; and brothers, James Robert, Carl, Stanley J., Bill, and Don Teague.

Jack will be forever loved and missed by his family, including his wife, Beverly J. (Evans) Teague, whom he married February 16, 1963; daughter, Kathy (David) Teague Lack of Fullerton, CA; son, Pastor Roy Jack (Sherry) Teague Jr., of Beloit, OH; grandchildren, Carl (Vallie) Teague, Melissa (Matthew) Scott, Elizabeth and Joseph Teague, and Dylan and Kelsey Lack; great-grandchildren, Rachel, Rebekah, Hannah and Julia; sister, Martha Teague Powers, brother-in-law, Don Smith; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 27, at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Teague officiating.

Friends may call from 7-9 p.m. Monday, November 26th and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring, OH.

Arrangements made by Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75b S. Union Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.