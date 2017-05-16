By Teresa Brooks

Roy Howard Mooneyham, Jr., 90, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2017, at Baptist Health Corbin.

Born in Corbin, he was the son of the late Roy H. Mooneyham and Ollie Payne Mooneyham. He was also preceded in death by his wife Virginia “Virgie” Mooneyham on October 7, 2014; and his siblings Lena Lakes, Roena Cox, Nava Brooks, Finley Mooneyham, Denver Mooneyham, Susie Baird, Bonnie Jones, and Darrell Mooneyham.

Roy was a carman with L&N/ CSX Railroad with over 44 years of service; was a U.S. Army veteran; and was a member of Dorthae Pentecostal Church. He loved farming.

He is survived by his daughters Shirley Moffitt and husband John, and Sandra Davis and husband Dennis; sons Ralph Lynn Mooneyham and wife Ida, and Dennis Ray Mooneyham and wife Janice; grandchildren Christopher Wade Cox, Christy Mills, Vanessa Mooneyham, Jennifer Mooneyham, Randy Davis, Amy Davis, Laura Davis, William Brown, Clifford Fischer, and Rosetta Fischer; great-grandchildren Justice, Dagon, Treyton, Kaden, Xylee, McKinley, Lochlan, and Colten; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday, May 13, at Dorthae Pentecostal Church with Bro. Billy Evans officiating. Burial was in the Mooneyham Cemetery.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.