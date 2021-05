Roy Hutton, 88, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 5, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Rick Hutton officiating. Burial will follow in Brafford Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.