









Roy Gene (Bunny) Hunter, age 76, passed away November 3, 2020 at his home in Rockholds, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Horace and Bertha (Bowlin) Hunter of Rockholds. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Rev. Steve Estes Hunter of Corbin and Charles Hunter of Rockholds; and two sisters, Eldarada Miller and Crystell Crank, both of Rockholds.

He is survived by his beloved Brenda who was the love of his life for over 33 years; one son, Wendell Gene Hunter of Rockholds; two daughters, Connie (Rick) Sumner of Wofford, Kentucky and Regina Lawson of Rockholds; the mother of his children, Sue Hunter of Wofford, Kentucky; four sisters, Barbara Bryant of the Jacksfork Community, Gloria Curnutt, Doris Helton and Janie Poore, all of Rockholds; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour on Friday, November 6, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, November 6, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Logan and Rev. Trevor Hunter officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Broyles Cemetery in Rockholds. Derrick Sumner, Dustin Sumner, Wendell Hunter Jr., Trevor Hunter, Jimmy Helton, Brian Thomas, Andrew Vaughn and Charles Hunter will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.