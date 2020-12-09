









Roy Elzie Wilson, 83, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020.

Born in Whitley County, Roy was the son of the late Clarence and Carrie Wilson. He loved the outdoors, fishing, and his family. He loved his grandbabies most of all.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Mary Lawson, Margaret May, Barbara Meadors and Dessie Bunch; brothers Roy and David Wilson; and son Roy Christopher Wilson

He is survived by brothers Jerry Wilson (Diane), Don Wilson (Phyllis), Boyd Wilson (Elaine), and Billy Wilson (Cathy); sisters-in-law Rubie and Phyllis Wilson; grandchildren Curtis Wilson (Brittni), Lindsey Sherman (Trevor), and Ryan Wilson; and four great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private for the family. The family will contact those that will attend.

Services will be livestreamed on Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home Facebook page.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com