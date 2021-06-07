









Roy Edward Hill, age 91, of Bradenton, Florida (formerly of Williamsburg) departed this life on Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Bradenton, Florida. He was born on October 15, 1929 in Strunk, Kentucky to the late Henry Hill and Myrtle (Thomas) Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant children. He is a veteran of the US Army and served in the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Dorothy (Branham) Hill of Bradenton, FL; daughter, Deborah Karen Hill Clipson of West Chester, OH; grandchildren, Matthew Clipson and Jeremy Clipson (Rachael); great-grandchildren, Will Clipson, Abby Clipson, Henry Clipson, Lucas Clipson, Aaron Clipson, and Eli Clipson; brother-in-law, Cecil Creekmore of Strunk, KY and Cecil Branham (Rosa) of Stearns, KY; sister-in-law, Chesney Branham of Williamsburg; special family and friends in Florida; and several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends for mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour on Thursday, June 10, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 10, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David West officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Jellico Creek Cemetery.

Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin, KY.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.