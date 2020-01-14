









Roy Earnest Wilder, 88, of Corbin, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bennie Wilder.

Funeral services will be held at 8 P.M. Tuesday, January 14, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Hisle and Eddie Jones officiating. Burial will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 88 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 6–8 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.