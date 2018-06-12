











Roy Christopher Wilson, 51, of Corbin passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born March 22, 1967, in Corbin.

A man who loved the Lord, Chris was a gifted musician. Although he played several instruments, he especially enjoyed piano and guitar. His other interests were fishing and the UK Wildcats.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: John and Roxie Skeen and Clarence and Carrie Wilson.

He leaves behind his loving family: wife, Sandy Wilson; son, Curtis Wilson and wife Brittni; daughter, Lindsey Sherman and husband Trevor; son, Ryan Wilson; mother, Abby Shackleford and husband Jim; father, Roy Wilson; grandchildren: Connor Sherman, Olivia Abigail Sherman, Braylan Tuttle, and Blakely Wilson; and special siblings: Kimberly, Adam, and Patti Shackleford; and other relatives and numerous friends. He will be sorely missed.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 9, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Harold Lawson officiating.

Burial followed in Youngs Chapel Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin was in charge of the arrangements.