Roy Allen Johnson

Posted On 20 Nov 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:

Mr. Roy Allen Johnson, age 74, husband of Silvia J. Fugate Johnson of London, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky.

A memorial committal service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 25, at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky. There will be no visitation. Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home of Richmond is in charge of the arrangements. This obituary is announced as a courtesy to the Johnson family by Laurel Funeral Home.

