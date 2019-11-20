Previous Story
Roy Allen Johnson
Posted On 20 Nov 2019
Roy Allen Johnson
Mr. Roy Allen Johnson, age 74, husband of Silvia J. Fugate Johnson of London, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky.
A memorial committal service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 25, at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, Kentucky. There will be no visitation. Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home of Richmond is in charge of the arrangements. This obituary is announced as a courtesy to the Johnson family by Laurel Funeral Home.