









Roxie Ann Brooks, age 49, of Nikki Lane, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin. She was born on November 3, 1970 in Pineville, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernest and Roxie White and Tee and Viola Harmon; and a host of aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her two children, Miranda LeAnn Duncan of Rockholds and Eric Reed Brooks of Corbin; grandson, Brantley Lawson of Rockholds; mother, Brenda Harmon of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, January 7, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brian West officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.