By Teresa Brooks

Roxanne “Anne” Jarboe Eason Beckley, 79, of Sukey Hollow Road, Williamsburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the Williamsburg Health and Rehab Center.

She was born on December 16, 1937 in Middlesboro, to the late George F. Jarboe and Virgie Mae (Anderson) Jarboe.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Charlie Eason and Paul Beckley and an aunt and uncle, David and Ruth Jarboe.

Roxanne was a member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church in Powell, TN.

She is survived by her brothers, Clarence Jarboe (Joyce) of Miami, OH, David Jarboe (Linda) of Saxton, Eddie Jarboe (Ann) of Knoxville, TN, Jerry Jarboe (Mary) of Saxton, Jimmy Jarboe (Martha) of Saxton and Mike Jarboe of Saxton; stepson, Dennis Beckley of Knoxville, TN; stepdaughter-in-law, Sheila Beckley; special cousin, Phyllis Jarboe; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Saturday, March 4, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter and Rev. Mike Gray officiating.

She was laid to rest following a graveside service Monday, March 6, at the Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery, Knoxville, TN.

David Jarboe, Steve Jarboe, Michael Jarboe, Tim Jarboe, Ryan Jarboe, Trey Jarboe, Herb Petrey and Brent Bennett served as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.