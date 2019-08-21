Rowe – Rogers to wed











April Elizabeth Schiebner of Michigan and Ray Edward Rowe Jr. of Ohio wish to announce the engagement of their daughter, Alexa Britani Rowe to Samuel Isaiah Rogers, the son of Vickie Croley Absalon of London and Tony Rogers of Williamsburg, Kentucky

Alexa is from Las Vegas, Nevada and is the granddaughter of the late Ray Edward Rowe Sr. and Linda Jo Rowe of Williamsburg, Kentucky.

She is a 2018 graduate of Whitley County High School and attended Morehead State University. Alexa is currently a CNA at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Isaiah is from Siler, Kentucky and is the grandson of Roscoe and Clara Croley of Siler, Kentucky and Roy and Ruth Rogers, and the late Margaret Rogers of Williamsburg, Kentucky.

He is a 2018 graduate of Whitley County High School and is currently employed at

Senture.

The wedding will be held August 24th at the Buffalo Missionary Baptist Church located in Gausdale, Kentucky at 3:00 p.m.

A reception will follow at the Partin Farm in Louden, Kentucky.

The couple plan to enjoy a honeymoon in Mexico.