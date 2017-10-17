Posted On October 17, 2017 By Teresa Brooks

Rovena Paul, 81, of Highway 92 East, Siler, departed this life on Sunday, October 15, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

She was born on February 6, 1936 in Siler, to the late, Ed and Ethel Lawson.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Elicia Rae Petrey and brothers, Raymond Lawson, Roy Lawson and Arnold Lawson.

She is survived by her daughter Edwina Petrey of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Erica LeeAnn Canada (Johnny) and Elizabeth Petrey (Aaron Nelson); eight great-grandchildren, Raeden Canada, Trenton Canada, Hunter Canada, Harlan Miller, Ariana Nelson, Grant Nelson, Maylee Nelson and Adalee Gilreath; two brothers, Elmer Lawson (Doris) and Ilas Lawson (Doloris), of Williamsburg; sister, Emma Lee Lawson of Fairfield, OH; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 19, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Thomas Sulfridge officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the John Lawson Cemetery at Siler.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.