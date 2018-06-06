Routine traffic stop leads to four arrests for suspected crystal meth













A routine traffic stop late Sunday evening lead to the arrest of four Williamsburg residents on charges of drug trafficking and engaging in organized crime.

Monday afternoon, Whitley District Judge Fred White entered not guilty pleas for Freddie Lee Akers, 54, Joseph Tye, 34, Tina E. Davis, 39, and Summer Nicole Thomas, 22, on all charges. The four were all charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and engaging in organized crime.

Akers was also charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Tye was also served with a failure to appear warrant in connection with a 2015 misdemeanor case, according to court and jail records.

White set $50,000 cash bonds in each of their cases, scheduled a June 11 preliminary hearing in their cases, and appointed the public advocate’s office to represent each defendant.

The incident started when Third-District Constable Dorman Patrick Jr. allegedly observed a black SUV occupied by Akers and Tye leave the Budget Inn Motel in Williamsburg, and make a right hand turn onto US25W without making a signal, Patrick wrote in a release.

Patrick then conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Highway 92E and US25W, and determined that Tye had a bench warrant for his arrest, the release stated.

Williamsburg Police Officer Cody Jeffries determined that Akers was allegedly under the influence and arrested him, according to the release.

“Through investigation it was learned that several suspects were involved in the trafficking of crystal meth at room 115 at the Budget Inn Motel, which involved Summer Thomas and Tina Davis,” Patrick wrote in the release.

Later that evening, Patrick and Williamsburg police made contact with Thomas and allegedly observed Davis holding a loaded needle attempting to shoot up and attempting to dispose of evidence in a bathroom, according to the release.

Davis was immediately placed under arrest, and a search of the room led to the discovery of small amounts of suspected crystal meth and a large amount of hypodermic needles, plastic baggies and other suspected drug paraphernalia, Patrick wrote.

Thomas allegedly told police that she sold drugs for Akers, and an additional woman has been identified and is believed to be connected and involved in the illegal distribution of meth, Patrick wrote.

Attempts to locate that woman at the time of the incident were unsuccessful, but she will be charged once she is located, the release stated.

Patrick is continuing to lead the investigation, and was assisted by Williamsburg Police Sgt. Brandon White, Officer Mike Taylor and Jeffries.