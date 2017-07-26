By Dean Manning

The new playground equipment at Rotary Park in Corbin has been installed and the facility is expected to be reopened next week.

Workers with Miracle Recreation of Kentucky and Tennessee were at the site on Wilson Street late last week installing the red, white and blue colored equipment.

City Manager Marlon Sams said the final phase of the project would be the installation of a red and black rubber mat surface.

“It is a smooth, solid surface,” Sams said previously explaining it would be similar to walking on carpet.

Sams said the goal is to have the playground open within the next week explaining the surface would be installed by the end of the week.

The surface must be cleaned, the area straightened up, and then signs must be installed.

“It will likely be the third or fourth (of August),” Sams said adding there would be an official ceremony.

The city was forced to demolish the old playground equipment after it failed a safety inspection in March.

Sams said the equipment, which had been installed more than 15 years ago, had been found to be structurally unsound when the results of an inspection performed in mid-February were provided to the city.

“It is just weather and wear,” Sams said noting the equipment has been maintained.

The city commission approved a motion to accept the bid from Miracle Recreation at a special called meeting in May.

The cost for equipment and installation was $198,308, which the city is financing through a three-year line of credit at Hometown Bank.

Sams said the new equipment is not designed for individuals over the age of 12 and warned that the city would be enforcing the age limit.

The design includes a separate area for children ages 2-5, and touch and feel accessories for children with vision disabilities.