By Dean Manning

The playground at Rotary Park in Corbin has been closed after the equipment failed inspection.

Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams said the equipment, which was installed more than 15 years ago, has been found to be structurally unsound when the results an inspection performed in mid-February were provided to the city.

“It is just weather and wear,” Sams said noting the equipment has been maintained.

“It has served its purpose,” Sams added.

According to the inspection results, the issues included:

Insufficient clearance zones, drainage issues, missing child chains and protective covers missing or damaged on the swings

Wearing away of the protective surfacing laying bare the landscaping cloth undernearth. The cloth was a tripping hazard

Damage to the slides that may result in children becoming entangled in the equipment.

Cracks, stress fractures, breakage and danger of entanglement throughout the structure

Cracks and missing bolts in the horizontal tube that connects sections of the equipment

Holes in the rubber matt bridges

One connector bridge is completely missing

The entrance gates have been locked shut and large signs posted near each indicates the playground is closed. A mesh fence has been secured around the playground area to keep people out. In addition, one of the most deteriorated sections has been wrapped with the fencing to keep children off of it. Multiple signs have been posted announcing that the playground is closed until further notice. The gates to the playground have been chained and locked.

Sams said city employees are scheduled to begin dismantling the equipment in the coming days.

Sams said Corbin Police will be stepping up patrols in the area to ensure no one goes through the fence to get to the equipment.

“We will also be posting signs that the equipment is closed,” Sams said. “Anyone, who crosses the fence, could face criminal charges.”

Sams said the goal is to have the new equipment in place within the next six to eight weeks. Though a design has not been finalized, Sams said the equipment will be suitable for ages 2-12.

“We just have to have it back open,” Sams said noting the playground is heavily used not just by the general public, but by schools, churches and other community organizations.

“We also have baseball season starting soon,” Sams said adding that the playground equipment is by family members of players and coaches and even some of the players themselves.

At Monday’s meeting of the Corbin City Commission, the commissioners approved a motion authorizing Sams to advertise for bids for the new playground equipment.