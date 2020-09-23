









Ross W. Helton, Sr., 83, of London, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, JoeAnn Helton.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, September 25, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Matt Church officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 88 Honor Guard. The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. – 1 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.