By Teresa Brooks

Ross Hesco Smith, 85, of Hanging Rock Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Veterans Hospital in Lexington.

He was born on March 20, 1932 in Whitley County, to the late Clarence Smith and Della Mae (Lovitt) Smith.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Hoytt Smith, Herman Smith and Keith Smith and two sisters, Ermma Roark and Ethel Mitchell.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Webb Smith of Williamsburg; four children, Larry Smith of Morristown, TN, Phyllis Smith of Tazewell, TN, Donna Cody (Chris) of Bean Station, TN and Daryl Parker (Becky) of Williamsburg; fifteen grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; four sisters, Madge McKeehan (Emby) of Corbin, Janet Hamblin of Williamsburg, Fran Myers (Calvin) of Stark, FL and Gail Petrey of Williamsburg; two brothers, Howard Smith and Kevin Smith (Tina) of Williamsburg; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 26, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Rob Powers and Rev. Gene Collins officiating.

He will be laid to rest following a Military Graveside Honors at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Steely Cemetery at Redbird.

His nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.