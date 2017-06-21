By Teresa Brooks

Rosie Aline Barton, 74, of Woodbine, passed away Wednesday evening, June 14, 2017 at Baptist Health Corbin.

Born in Knox County, she was a daughter of the late Sam and Nannie Henson Garland.

Her husband E. J. Barton, a son E. J. Barton, Jr., daughter-in-law Sandra Barton, and 12 brothers and sisters preceded her in death.

Rosie had pastored the Dowis Chapel Holiness Church and lived out her faith each day. She cherished her family and time spent with them, and enjoyed gardening and raising flowers.

She is survived by five sons: Darnell Barton, Edward James Barton and wife Connie, Raymond Samuel Barton and wife Doris, Douglas Dewayne Barton and wife Krystal, and Randall Keith Barton and wife Sharon; brothers Marvin Garland and Tommy Garland; a sister Amanda Geraldine Smallwood; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and other family members to mourn her passing.

Her funeral was held Sunday at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Fore officiating.

Burial followed in the Barton family cemetery.

Messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.