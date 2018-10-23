











Rosetta Grubb, 68, of Miles Branch Road, Goose Rock, departed this life on Friday, October 19, 2018 at St. Joseph in London.

She was born on May 20, 1950 in Williamsburg, to the late David Smallwood and Linda (Smith) Smallwood.

She was preceded in death by parents, David and Linda Smallwood; sisters, Lovetta Grubb and Loretta Smith; and Woodrow Smallwood.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Grubb of Goose Rock; two sons, Ricky Grubb (wife Paula) of Corbin, and Randy Grubb of Manchester; two grandchildren, Lucas Grubb and Logan Grubb, both of Corbin; brother, Monroe Smallwood of Gary, IN; several brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, October 22, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Vernon Jones officiating.

Following the service she was laid to rest in the Slusher Cemetery at Rockholds.

