Rose sworn in as newest member of Whitley County Board of Education













The Whitley County Board of Education’s newest member is someone who is no stranger to the board.

Brenda Rose worked 27 years in the Whitley County school district, including nearly seven years as the board’s secretary before retiring in September.

Late Thursday afternoon, Whitley District Judge Cathy Prewitt swore her into office prior to the start of the February monthly meeting.

Rose replaces long-time Board Delmar Mahan, who resigned in November due to health reasons. She will fill out the remainder of Mahan’s term in office, which expires at the end of the year.

“After working in the school system for so long, it just seemed like the next step. It seemed like something I would enjoy so I thought I would give it a try,” Rose noted.

Rose said that she had an interview last month with representatives from the Kentucky Department of Education and got the letter notifying her of the appointment in late January.

“Education has always been important to me and I look forward to joining Whitley County Board members as we serve the students, families, faculty and staff of our school system. I am excited to begin this new journey,” she said.

A graduate of Whitley County High School and the University of the Cumberlands, Rose has extensive knowledge of the district and how it functions. She began her career as an instructional assistant and worked in several clerical positions before taking a position at the Central Office.

Rose has three daughters; all of who are Whitley County graduates and now has grandchildren attending schools in the district. She is the wife of Bobby Rose.

“Having known Brenda for several years, I feel like she brings a lot of valuable experience and insight to her new position as board member,” said Superintendent Scott Paul. “She wants what is best for our students and will be willing to dedicate the time and effort necessary to move the district forward.”

Rose said that she plans to file to run for the position when it is on the ballot this fall.

Rose got a baptism by fire, as such,; during her first meeting as a board member with Deputy Superintendent Paula Trickett informing the board that proposed changes to the state budget would reduce funding for the district by $2.6 million.

“I’ve known it wasn’t looking good from watching the news. I didn’t expect it to be hardly that much,” she noted.

Rose’s appointment marks what may be the first time in the school district’s history that there are more female members of the board of education than there are male members. Rose joins Malorie Cooper, Brenda Hill, Larry Lambdin and J.E. Jones, who are already serving on the board.