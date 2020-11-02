









Rose (Flemming) Malone, age 97, of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Saturday afternoon, October 24, 2020 at Huntsville Manor in Huntsville, TN.

She was born on June 26, 1923 to the late Roy Flemming and Angeline “Catherine” Powers Adkins in Jellico, TN.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis A. (Dee) Malone; son, Robert “Bob” Malone; and grandson, Robert E. “Wee Bob” Malone.

She is survived by two daughters, Sue Thurman, and husband, Harry, of Chattanooga, TN and Carol Malone, of Jellico, TN; five grandchildren, Jackie Sullivan (Danny), Jacinda Byrge (Josh), Douglas Malone, Wendell Malone, and Greg Malone (Melissa); 12 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; former daughter-in-law, Dianne Lynch; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends, neighbors, and other relatives to mourn her passing.

The family received friends for visitation on Wednesday, October 28 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral followed on Wednesday, October 28, at 1:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Lester Cox officiating.

Interment followed in the Huddleston Cemetery in the Crouches Creek Community of Jellico, TN.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.