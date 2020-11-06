Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Rose elected to Ky. School Board Association group

Posted On 06 Nov 2020
A Whitley County Board of Education member was elected Monday night by her school board peers as the Upper Cumberland Region Chairperson of the Kentucky School Board Association.

Brenda Sears Rose will represent the Upper Cumberland Region of school boards.

The board is composed of only 12 regional chairpersons.

Rose was appointed to the Whitley County Board of Education in January 2018 to replace Second-District Board member Delmar Mahan, who had resigned three months earlier due to health reasons.

She was then elected to the board of education during the 2018 November General Election.

Rose worked 27 years in the Whitley County school district, including nearly seven years as secretary for board of education, before retiring in September 2017.

