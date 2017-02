By Staff

Roscoe Jones, 61, of Corbin, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville.

Roscoe is survived by his wife Mayme Jones.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 4, at Deliverance Church on Gordon Hill in Corbin with Rev. Kenny Saylor officiating.

Burial was in the Jones Family Cemetery.

The Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.