









Rosa Mae Berry, age 101, peacefully departed this earthly life on Saturday, May 9, 2020 to live eternally with her Lord and Savior. Rosa was born July 10, 1918 at Gatliff, KY to Samuel Tate Smith and Hester Ann Smith. She was the fourth born and the last survivor of ten children born into that union. Her father, Sam, was a coal miner and the family occasionally moved to other coal mining camps due to the changing of the mining industry. Rosa lived in Gatliff until she was about four years old and then moved to other places in Harlan County, KY where she began elementary school. Rosa’s religious experience also began at an early age. She was baptized in the Baptist Church at 8 years old.

The family eventually moved back to Gatliff where Rosa continued her elementary education. Educational opportunities were quite limited, and an 8th grade education was a significant accomplishment. Rosa finished the 8th grade not once, but three (3) times. This was due to her ongoing quest for more knowledge, and for another important reason. In order for her siblings and other children to continue their education, a minimum number of students had to be enrolled in order to have a teacher for them. Therefore, Rosa made herself available to help meet the minimum requirement. The final homestead for the Smith family was a few miles from Gatliff in a place called Poplar Creek (Carpenter) KY.

At the age of 19 in 1937, Rosa moved to Williamsburg, KY as a live-in domestic worker for a prominent family in Williamsburg. She met her future husband here, John Berry, and they were married November 6, 1939. John and Rosa were blessed with eight children. They were married for 28 years prior to John’s untimely death in 1967. Rosa was the complete housewife and family spiritual leader. Her faith and trust in God undoubtedly brought the family through many a crisis. She was a member of Elm Street Baptist Church for a number of years and joined the South Williamsburg Church of God in 1950 where she faithfully served until a few years ago when her failing health prevented her from serving in her normal capacity.

Rosa leaves behind to cherish her memory six of her eight children, John (Patricia), Mark (Peggy), Lelia, Mary (Ken), Helena (David), Michael (Ashley), 24 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, John; daughters, Rose Marie Bowen and Peggy Lou Maxine Kellogg; and four great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service for family members will be held at South Second Street Church of God on Thursday, May 14, at 2:00 P.M. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. Rosa will be laid to rest along side her parents in Carpenter, KY until “The Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the triumph of God; and the dead in Christ shall rise first”. 1 Thessalonians 4:16

