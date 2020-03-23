Previous Story
Root Beer Stand to open as scheduled Tuesday
Posted On 23 Mar 2020
March in Corbin means the start of another season at the Root Beer Stand, and while it will open as scheduled Tuesday, new rules have been instituted during the COVID–19 pandemic.
- Customers are asked to take the food home.
- The walk–up window and bathrooms will be closed.
- No drinks will be served in mugs, and no drink containers provided by customers will be filled.
- Wait staff will not pick up trash from vehicles.