Root Beer Stand institutes new rules, limited menu











The Root Beer Stand in Corbin has limited its menu and instituted other changes in an effort to limit the number of customers remaining on site to eat their food.

“We ask that you please take your order with you once you receive it. You cannot dine on site,” officials with the Root Beer Stand wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

The menu has been limited to all hamburgers, all hotdogs, French fries, and onion rings.

Drinks are also still available, including the jugs of root beer. However, no drinks will be served in mugs.

Other rules in place include:

No orders will be sent out on trays

The walk–up window, and bathrooms are closed

No drink containers will be refilled

Employees will not pick up any trash from vehicles

“Please understand that these decisions are not made lightly,” officials stated. “These are challenging times for everyone and these precautions are being taken for the safety of our staff and guests.”

The Root Beer Stand is open 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.