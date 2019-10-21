









Ronny Ranzey Smith, 81, of Reading, Ohio, formerly of the Alsile community, moved into Heaven on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 leaving his wife of 58 years, Mrs. Cleda Parks Smith; his children, Dedria Smith Miller and husband, Duane, of Williamsburg and Tim Smith and his wife, Lisa, of Springboro, Ohio; four grandchildren, Destiny Miller Childress (James), Danielle Miller Brooks, Ben Smith and Ethan Smith; six great-grandchildren, Faith, Dixie, Aria, Kevin, Drake and Tavin; one sister, Linda Creekmore and husband, Michael; brother, Bill Smith and wife, Iris; and special niece and nephew, Vickey and Glen Bussey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mattie Cordell Smith; and two sisters, Bernice Shelton and Bonnie Smith.

Carrying him to his final resting place at Piney Grove Cemetery were his six nephews, Kirby Shelton, Rick Smith, Nicky Dan Smith, Jay Chaffin, Brian Smith and Chris Smith.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 20 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerald Parks and Rev. Raymond Parks officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest at the Piney Grove Cemetery at Redbird.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.