









Ronnie Wayne Earls, age 66, of Bunches Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home.

Ronnie was born on July 14, 1954 in Warren, Michigan to the late Amos Wilson Earls and Virginia Marie (Sego) Earls. In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Roy Earls and Darryl Earls, and sisters, Wilma Childers and Joyce Long.

Ronnie enjoyed spending time outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, baseball and horse racing.

He is survived by his three children, Erica Nicole Finley (David) of London, Nathan Earls of Corbin and Courtney Earls of Corbin; four grandchildren, Madilyn Finley, Lola Earls, Braylon Cole and Audrey Cole; his mother, Virginia Marie (Sego) Earls of Williamsburg; brothers and sisters, Bonnie Novak (Ron) of Alognac, Michigan, Betty Martin (Terry) of Somerset, Kentucky, Melinda Earls of Williamsburg, George Earls (Peggy) of Verona, Kentucky and Johan Broyles (Terry) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends after 4:00 P.M. on Friday, June 25, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 26, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dorman Patrick and Rev. Willie Canada officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Piney Grove Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.