









Ronnie Myers, age 74, of Kodak, TN formerly of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at LeConte Medical Center. He was born March 15, 1947 in Sevierville, TN to the late Frank David and Evelyn Elizabeth Carr Myers.

He is survived by seven children, Scott Myers (Priscilla) of Oxford, FL, Sandra Hall of Williamsburg, KY, Derrick Myers (Olivia) of Corbin, KY, David Myers (Christy) of Williamsburg, KY, Janice Myers of Williamsburg, KY, Brenda Rains (Brian) of Lexington, KY, and Billy Myers (Shea) of Williamsburg, KY; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margie Ogle of Gatlinburg, TN, and Dinah Vann (Ronnie) of Kodak, TN; several nieces, nephews; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service were held on Sunday, September 5 at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Roger Meadors and Rev. David Aker officiating. Interment was in the Candatown Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.