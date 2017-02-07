By Staff

Ronnie Lee Russell, 61, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at University Hospital, Inc., in Cincinnati, OH.

He was the beloved son of Talmadge and Opal Yates Russell.

In addition to his father and mother, he is survived by many of his Kentucky family members.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Russell; and his grandparents, Charlie and Deema Russell and Albert and Lola Yates.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 4, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Max Cox officiating.

Burial followed in the Corinth Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home located at 1011 Master Street Corbin, is in charge of arrangements.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.