









Ronnie Leach, age 71, of Jacksboro, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his home. He was born February 13, 1950 in Scott County, Tennessee.

Ronnie is preceded in death by his father, James Leach, Jr.; mother, June Lowe Leach; and brothers, Michael Leach, Larry Leach and Gary “Boo” Leach.

He is survived by his brother, Rodney “Bud” Leach and wife Brenda; sister, Brenda Foley; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Saturday, May 22, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community) Jellico, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.