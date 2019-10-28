Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Ronnie J. Naill, Sr.

Posted On 28 Oct 2019
Ronnie J. Naill, Sr., age 67, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.  He was born August 08, 1952 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Albert Eugene Naill and mother, Helen Louise Kennedy Naill.

He is survived by sons, Ronald Jason Naill and wife, Augusta, and Ronnie J. Naill, II; daughter, Patricia Michelle Holloway and husband, Michael; grandchildren: Jordan Brown, David Brown, Jr., Brittany Divin, Kasie Johnson, Donald Johnson, Jr., and Tamara Johnson; great-grandchildren: Wrylin Brown, Waylon Brown and Layla Johnson; mother of his children, Brenda Dycus Naill; brother, Donnie Ray Naill; as well as a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held Sunday, October 27 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lester Cox and Rev. Floyd Hale officiating. Burial was in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community)

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.

