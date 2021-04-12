









Ronnie Glen Reeves, 72, of Corbin, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 at his home. His wife, Norma Reeves, survives.

A memorial service was held on Monday, April 12, at the Poplar Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Burial followed at the Worley Cemetery with military honors by the American Legion Post 88 honor guard. Memorials are suggested to the Poplar Grove Baptist Church. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.