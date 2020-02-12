









Ronnie Arthur Bryant, age 73, of Woodbine, KY, departed this life on Monday, February 10, 2020 to be with Jesus.

He was born on October 4, 1946 in McCreary County, KY to the late Melvin Arthur Bryant and Blanche Marie Young Bryant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Jaden; great-grandson, Isaiah; and niece, Laura.

Ronnie was retired from Jackson MSC where he had worked for over 20 years. He was currently working as a security guard for Storms Security.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Rogers Bryant; his step-children, Angela Sparks (Ronald) and Jason Croley; and by his favorite pet, Rusty. In addition, he is also survived by his first wife, Shelia Bryant (Mike Shott); daughters, June Rose Mills (Danny), Shelia Kay Helton (Jeff), Ruth Ann Bryant (Bart), Elizabeth Bryant (Matt), Christine Bryant; sons, Ronald Bryant (Kim), and Melvin Bryant (Emily); sister, Linda Rice; 24 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and by a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 15, from 11am until the time of his funeral service at 2pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

Interment will follow in the Oak Cemetery in Corbin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Woodbine Volunteer Fire Department to assist flood victims.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.