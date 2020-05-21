









Ronnie Alan Hensley, age 63, of Maple Creek Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home. He was born on November 14, 1956 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Tester and Aileen (Siler) Hensley. He is preceded in death by his wife, Brenda (Simpson) Hensley, and a sister, Nancy Hensley.

He is survived by his son, Ronnie Hensley of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Hunter Tester Hensley and Scarlett Meachelle Hensley; his parents, Tester and Aileen Hensley of Williamsburg; two sisters, Rhonda Hensley of Williamsburg and Rita Hensley Starcher of Lebanon, Ohio; two brothers, Robert Hensley (Cindy) and Roger Hensley (Sharon) of Lebanon, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Roger Hensley Jr., Jessica Frye, Robin Hensley, Ryan Hensley, Kaitlyn Starcher and Devon Starcher; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, May 23, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will begin at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 23, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Halcomb officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Maple Creek Cemetery.

Attendance is based on the COVID-19 regulations.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.