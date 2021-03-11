









Rondel E. Smith Sr., age 79, of Lily, KY, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Laurel Heights in London, KY. He is survived by his wife, Freddie Sue Bolton Smith.

Funeral was held on Thursday, March 11, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial followed in the McHargue Cemetery in Laurel County. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.