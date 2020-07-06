









Ronald Wallace Centers, age 72, of Tidal Wave Road, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Claiborne Medical Center in Tazewell, Tennessee. He was born on September 18, 1947 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to the late Wallace and Rosealle (Lovitt) Centers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Bill Centers.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Margaret Susan Centers of Corbin; two children, Kevin Centers (Christine) of Tazewell, TN and Tammie Brown (Robbie) of Corbin; three grandchildren, Danielle Lewis, Blake Brown and Bailey Brown; two great-grandchildren, Braylenn and Bristol Lewis; sister, Cheryl Robinson (Irven) of Corbin; brother, Glen Centers of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:30 A.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, July 7, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 7, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Keith Decker officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.