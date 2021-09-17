









Ronald Victor Johnson Jr., age 57, of Boulevard of Champions Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the home of his son. He was born on June 20, 1964 in Los Angeles, California to the late R.L. McCullah and Edna Jewelene (Rowe) McCullah. In addition to his father he was also preceded in death by his son, Alex Johnson.

He is survived by two sons, Ronald Johnson III and wife Maggie and Nicholas Johnson, all of Williamsburg; two daughters, Veronica Johnson (Jason Grubb) of Clinton, Tennessee and River Lawson (Mark) of Rockholds; ten grandchildren; mother, Edna Jewelene McCullah of Williamsburg; five brothers, Michael Johnson (Leticia) of Williamsburg, Bobby Chancellor of Williamsburg, Daniel McCullah (Candis) of Chino, California, Eddie McCullah (Glenna) of Williamsburg and Ernie McCullah (Tonya) of Williamsburg; five sisters, Sherry Kerber (Jeff) of Maryville, Tennessee, Denise McCullah of Maryville, Tennessee, Sheila McCullah of Williamsburg, Pam Moses (Roger) of Georgia and Effie Engle (Bill) of Williamsburg; special family, Matt Sage and Seth Damron; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held on Friday, September 17, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ronnie Smith officiating. Burial was private.

