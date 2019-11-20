









Ronald Reynolds, age 69, of Tazewell, Tennessee, departed this life on November 16, 2019, at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born on July 13, 1950 to Lee Albert Reynolds and Rose (Peace) Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Rose (Peace) Reynolds; wife, Sue (Siler) Reynolds; son, Donald Reynolds; sister, Lorretta Hamblin; and brothers, Jack Monhollen, Jackie Reynolds and Clarence Reynolds.

He is survived by his daughters, Heather Hensley (Joshua) and Christy Wise, both of Tazewell, Tennessee; sons, Daniel Reynolds and Jason Reynolds, both of Tazewell, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Hensley, Addilynn Hensley, Ava Hensley, Payton Warner, Serenity Ramsey, and Andrew Jack Reynolds; two sisters, Joyce Reynolds and Faye Hembree, both of Siler, Kentucky; two brothers, Lee Reynolds of Tazewell, Tennessee and Donnie Reynolds of Siler, Kentucky; several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, November 20, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Paul Rhodes officiating. He was laid to rest in the Upper Peace Reynolds-Paul Cemetery.

