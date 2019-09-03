









Ronald Lee Lemaster, 60, of Cumberland Avenue, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home.

He was born on June 7, 1959 in Paintsville, Kentucky to the late Everett Lemaster Jr. and Betty Ann (Perkins) Lemaster.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Debra Ann.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He survived by his daughter, Holly Sue Taylor (Luke) of Lily, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Chloe Ann Taylor, Jessie Lee Taylor and Luke James Taylor II; sisters, Brenda Mills of Jacksonville, Florida and Linda Begley and husband Mike, Billie Kersey and Kathy Freeman and husband Bill, all of Williamsburg, Kentucky; special friend and mother of his daughter, Penny Cooper Stanfill; his best friend, his dog Hank; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, September 2, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lenny Strunk and Rev. Billy Carpenter officiating.

Following the service he was laid to rest in the Briar Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.