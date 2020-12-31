









Ronald Lee Lawson, age 65, of Huddleston Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky.

Ronald was born on February 14, 1955 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late Herbert and Betty Louise (Terry) Lawson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sons, Shawn Lawson and Shannon Lawson; granddaughter, Destiny Lawson; and brother, Roy Lawson.

He is survived by his wife Sherry Yvonne (Hill) Lawson of Williamsburg; daughter, Kayla Lawson Strunk (Bill) of Williamsburg; two granddaughters, McKenzie Hoskins (Noah Owens) of Morristown, Tennessee and Lily Lawson of Jellico, Tennessee; three grandsons, Tyler Lawson (Hannah), Harley Lawson and Shannon Mills, all of Williamsburg; three great-grandchildren, Blakeley Owens, Hunter Reeves and Braxton Claxton; three brothers, Ken Lawson (Betty) of Williamsburg, Larry Lawson (Teresa) of Rockholds and Tim Lawson (Tammy) of Rockholds; two sisters, Cora Ward (Kenny) and Teresa Jones, all of Corbin; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wilbur Huddleston and Rev. Floyd Hale officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Freeman Cemetery in Hanging Rock.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.