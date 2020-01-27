









Ronald Joe Davenport, age 73, of Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on January 24, 2020, at the Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on August 13, 1946 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to Lloyd Davenport and Kathrine (Cox) Davenport. He was preceded in death by his parents, Webb and Marie (Cox) Davenport and daughter, Stephanie Davenport. He was a member of the Kentucky National Guard, Masonic Lodge, and 32nd Degree.

He is survived by three children, Ronald Joe Davenport, Jr., Christopher Joseph Davenport, and Emily Marie Davenport, all of Williamsburg; five grandchildren, Chelsea Marie Wilson, Ronald Joe Davenport, III, Peyton Marie Davenport-Smith, Candice Leanne Archer, and Trevor Lee Canada; great-grandchildren, Oliva Canada, Riley Cox, Gracelynn Cox and Teigh Canada; two sisters, Sandra Sue Hickey (Alvin) of Mt. Washington, KY and Patty Davenport of Williamsburg; four brothers, Bobby Jack Davenport of Las Vegas, Nevada, Jim Davenport (Sandy) of Williamsburg, John Davenport of Williamsburg, and Oscar Davenport of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Monday, January 27, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Al Hickey officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Youngs Creek Cemetery on Hwy 204.

