









Ronald Edward Brummett, 79, of Corbin, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his wife, Judy Brummett.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 1, at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Vernon Morris and Michael Mays officiating. Entombment will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 P.M. Tuesday at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 748 Oak Grove Church Road, Corbin, KY 40701.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org or Ronald McDonald House in Lexington, KY www.rmhc-kentuckiana.org.

Hart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.