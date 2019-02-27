











Ronald E. Pence, 62, husband of Ella Mae Roark Pence of Rockholds, passed away Friday February 22, 2019 at U. K. Medical Center in Lexington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Lee and Betsy Bowen Pence, by his brother, Clyde Pence.

He was the father of Amy Lee Pence and Justin Pence both of Rockholds; the brother of James Pence of St. Petersburg, FL.

The family of Ronald E. Pence will receive friends at London Funeral Home after 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday February 27, 2019.

Funeral services for Ronald E. Pence will be conducted Thursday, February 28, at 1 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tom Wilburn and Rev. Tony Jackson officiating.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Corbin, with D.A.V. chapel 158 Keavy in charge of military honors.

Serving as pallbearers are Daniel Roark, Jason Roark, Devin Cupp, Tyler Cupp, Cecil Cupp, Gary Cox, and Joey Adkins.

London Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.