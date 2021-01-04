









Ronald Devon Reeves, PhD, 85, of Howell, Michigan, passed away on September 20th, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones.

He was born to parents Walter Frost and Clara Reeves on August 26th, 1935, in Corbin Kentucky. Ron graduated from Corbin High School, class of 1953. He went on to receive his doctorate in computer science. Notable accomplishments include:

United States Marine Core Sergeant, honors included; National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Award

Recognized Black belt under the United States Judo Federation, representing the Detroit Judo Club

Nationally and internationally recognized author

Professor

Entrepreneur

Two–time, AAU Rocky Mountain Judo Champion (Denver, CO)

He married Paulette, the love of his life, in 1976, who survives him. Ron is also survived by his children: Juliette Reeves, Natalie Baidel, and Paul Reeves. In addition, he is survived by a host of grandchildren.

On The Road Again……